Cat causes a stir online with unusual sleeping buddy: "It’s an actual bird!"

A gray tabby cat has sparked a heated discussion on the internet recently because of her somewhat unusual personal sleeping routine.

A gray tabby cat has sparked a heated discussion on the internet recently because of her somewhat unusual personal sleeping routine. © Screenshot/Reddit/MissVexa

A cat owner shared two photos on the Reddit platform in the r/aww forum, which actually ended up angering many viewers.

In the photos, the cat lies relaxed on a blanket and hugs a white and blue parakeet between her paws.

The owner writes, "My kitten won’t sleep unless he’s hugging his parakeet."



The post immediately went viral: over 11,000 likes and 228 comments were collected under the post, but many in the community reacted angrily.

One commenter was astonished, writing, "I thought it was a stuffed toy at first but surely it's not good for the bird? Maybe get the cat a plushy toy instead."

"It took me 3 times to finally see it’s an actual bird. Poor bird…" wrote another as a third person said, "Glad I'm not the parakeet."

In the comments, users also suggested the other health risks: even a tiny cat scratch could be life-threatening for the bird and lead to an infection!