Cat is hilariously bewildered as owner ignores her for viral prank

Philippines - It doesn't get cuter than this! Kitten Tiramisu loves her owners more than anything, so it's no wonder she jumps with joy as soon as hr name is called.

Tiramisu couldn't understand why her owner was ignoring her presence! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@tofurfect

In a video shared on TikTok, this is exactly the case: the cat's owner sits on the floor and calls for Tiramisu again and again.

Tiramisu, who is also affectionately called Misu by her owner, immediately runs up to the young woman and sits patiently in front of her.

But instead of rewarding the cat with a few treats or cuddles, the lady calls her name again – and then again and again and again.

It quickly becomes clear to the viewers that the little cat is being pranked. Her owner can't help but smile as she calls out to the confused kitty, but Tiramisu doesn't find it funny at all!

After looking at her owner in bewilderment for a few moments, she starts to meow at her.

Finally, Tiramisu cautiously stretches out a paw towards her owner before standing on her hind legs and trying to attract attention.

And that finally seems to work – her favorite human can't keep up the facade and finally starts to laugh!