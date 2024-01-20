Cat chooses violence when owner attempts to visit his cardboard box fort

A sassy cat's hilarious response to a cardboard box invasion by his human has got the internet rolling on the floor with laughter!

A sassy cat's hilarious response to a cardboard box invasion by his human has got the internet rolling on the floor with laughter! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@jacklovesmexicans

Misa the cat has some very strong opinions that only hitting cell phones can properly express.

The viral post from TikTok user @jacklovesmexicans, which sits at 2 million views and counting, shows the grumpy cat communicating his big feelings through unadulterated kitty violence.

In the video, Misa can be seen cuddled up in a cozy cat-sized cardboard box fort.

Things start to go downhill when his human politely knocks on the tiny door of the residence, however.

Misa, who is apparently not in the mood to socialize, playfully smacks the phone straight out of the human's (already visibly scratched) hand.

The clip is captioned "Blawg does NOT want visitors."

TikTok users loved the absurd interaction and added to the hilarity with silly comments of their own!

One user wrote, "You could see the violence in his eyes," as another added, "He said no solicitors!!!!"

"Me when someone shows up to my house unexpectedly," joked a third.