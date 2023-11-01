Cat "chose violence" after being told off by owner in hysterical TikTok video
Soap the tuxedo cat's adorable temper tantrum, showcased in a now-viral video first shared on Friday, has got TikTok users rolling on the floor with laughter.
The video, which was posted by TikTok user @goghsyrup, shows Soap walking on top of a door.
His human gently scolds the kitty, saying, "You shouldn't be up there, should you?"
Soap the cat was obviously not very amused by the teasing, since he proceeded to smack the poor guy in the face.
The adorable attack almost knocked the glasses clear off of the man's head!
Left speechless by this reaction from Soap, the person in the video gives a dazed look to the camera as his glasses slip down his nose pitifully.
The hilarious post is captioned, "Soap chose violence."
TikTok users weigh in on Soap the cat's hilarious temper tantrum
The video quickly went viral on TikTok and has received over 2.5 million views and counting!
One user commented from Soap's pov, writing, "'Whatcu gonna do about dork, with your dork glasses and your dorky hair.'"
Another said, "It's the way he left the glasses askew and looked at the camera incredulously."
"That second slap was personal," added a third, with another commenter noting that "Tux cats don't like being told or moved when they don't want."
If there's a lesson in this somewhere, it's this – if it fits, it sits. And if you disagree? Just watch out for your glasses around Soap.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@goghsyrup