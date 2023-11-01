Cat "chose violence" after being told off by owner in hysterical TikTok video

Soap the tuxedo cat 's adorable temper tantrum, showcased in a now-viral video first shared on Friday, has got TikTok users rolling on the floor with laughter.

The video, which was posted by TikTok user @goghsyrup, shows Soap walking on top of a door.

His human gently scolds the kitty, saying, "You shouldn't be up there, should you?"

Soap the cat was obviously not very amused by the teasing, since he proceeded to smack the poor guy in the face.

The adorable attack almost knocked the glasses clear off of the man's head!

Left speechless by this reaction from Soap, the person in the video gives a dazed look to the camera as his glasses slip down his nose pitifully.

The hilarious post is captioned, "Soap chose violence."

