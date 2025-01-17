"Cat dad" didn't even want to get a kitty – now look at him!

Edinburgh, UK - Amy's boyfriend was actually against getting a cat . But oh, look how the tables have turned!

Amy's boyfriend was actually against getting a cat, but when the kitty didn't want to leave him, he quickly changed his mind. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@amywvlogs

Amy shared a video on her TikTok channel that quickly went viral.

In the clip, you can see how the pet owner's boyfriend, who originally didn't want a cat, prepares a hot water bottle for the little four-legged friend.

"Cat dad 4 life," she captioned the clip.

"When he didn't want a cat but makes him a hot water bottle every time we leave just in case he gets cold," reads the video's onscreen text.

The pet is a Ragdoll cat, a sweet and friendly breed that was bred in America in the early 1960s.

As Amy told Newsweek, her cat won her boyfriend's heart in a flash, and it didn't take long for the two to hit it off.