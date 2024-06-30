Cat demands owners to keep rescued kitten in the cutest way possible
Utah - After a couple in Utah rescued a kitten from the gutter, they didn't know what to do with the animal... until he met their pet cat!
On her TikTok page @laurenmoldy, 21-year-old Lauren Moldenhauer documented the rescue of a small fluffy kitten.
The video was a quick hit, racking up 15 million views in just two days!
"My husband and I were on a run together, and around mile 6, I stopped because I noticed a kitten on the side of the road sitting in the gutter," Lauren told Newsweek.
"At first I thought he was dead, but then I saw his little tummy breathing super fast."
The couple acted swiftly, picking up the soiled kitten and bringing him to safety.
"He was extremely overheated and breathing super fast, so we took him home and got him some milk and wet food," Lauren explained.
In the viral video, the young woman and her husband, Drew (23), happily cuddle the tiny kitten after doing everything they could to nurse him back to health.
Rescued kitten is now inseparable with the cat of the house!
In the Moldenhauers' case, the kitten immediately hit it off with their own orange kitty, Oscar.
In another TikTok clip, you can see the two instantly bond: they play together, groom each other, and even share a cuddle!
"We weren't planning on getting a second cat anytime soon, but when we saw how great he got along with our 10-month orange tabby Oscar, we knew he was ours whether we wanted him or not," Lauren said.
The couple named the lost feline Maverick, and after a visit to the vet, it was confirmed that the kitty was in good health.
It's unclear how Maverick ended up in the gutter, and it's possible he was simply abandoned there.
"It was pretty clear, though, my husband and I both wanted to keep him, considering he is the cutest kitten we have both ever seen," Lauren added.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@laurenmoldy