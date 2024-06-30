Cat demands owners to keep rescued kitten in the cutest way possible

Utah - After a couple in Utah rescued a kitten from the gutter, they didn't know what to do with the animal... until he met their pet cat !

Lauren and her boyfriend found a small kitten in great distress and took him home to pet their orange cat named Oscar. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@laurenmoldy

On her TikTok page @laurenmoldy, 21-year-old Lauren Moldenhauer documented the rescue of a small fluffy kitten.

The video was a quick hit, racking up 15 million views in just two days!

"My husband and I were on a run together, and around mile 6, I stopped because I noticed a kitten on the side of the road sitting in the gutter," Lauren told Newsweek.

"At first I thought he was dead, but then I saw his little tummy breathing super fast."

The couple acted swiftly, picking up the soiled kitten and bringing him to safety.

"He was extremely overheated and breathing super fast, so we took him home and got him some milk and wet food," Lauren explained.

In the viral video, the young woman and her husband, Drew (23), happily cuddle the tiny kitten after doing everything they could to nurse him back to health.