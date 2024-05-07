Cat displays heartbroken reaction to owner petting another kitty!
TikTok users cannot get over this cat's over-the-top response to spotting her owner petting another kitty. Talk about betrayal!
Earlier this month, TikTok user @lauren_steenson18 shared a hysterical video of a very shocked black cat.
In the clip, the feline looks out the window at her owner below.
The curious cat watches her human's every move, and when another kitty walks up to her owner, the pet is shocked!
She appears to be in total disbelief at the betrayal and rears up on her hind legs to get a better look. Then, she puts her paw on the pane despairingly.
The caption of the now-viral video says, "When daddy is down petting other cats."
The hysterical clip boasts over 2.5 million views.
Jealous cat quickly forgives her owners
Viewers thought the video of the cat's dramatic reaction to her human's infidelity with another feline was both heartbreaking and hysterical.
One quipped, "The betrayal is real," while another laughed, "On that day a villain was born."
Other commenters couldn't get over the cat's gestures. "The paw touching the window... pretty dramatic," one wrote.
The TikToker told Newsweek that the black cat in the viral video quickly forgave her human once she got some treats and cuddles. Hopefully, her human has learned his lesson!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@lauren_steenson18