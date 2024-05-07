Cat displays heartbroken reaction to owner petting another kitty!

TikTok users cannot get over this cat 's over-the-top response to spotting her owner petting another kitty. Talk about betrayal!

This cat couldn't believe her owner would pet another kitty. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@lauren_steenson18

Earlier this month, TikTok user @lauren_steenson18 shared a hysterical video of a very shocked black cat.

In the clip, the feline looks out the window at her owner below.

The curious cat watches her human's every move, and when another kitty walks up to her owner, the pet is shocked!

She appears to be in total disbelief at the betrayal and rears up on her hind legs to get a better look. Then, she puts her paw on the pane despairingly.

The caption of the now-viral video says, "When daddy is down petting other cats."

The hysterical clip boasts over 2.5 million views.