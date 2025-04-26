Adorable cross-eyed kitten gets forced out of her library home by city officials
Fredericksburg, Texas - Pepper the cat was a fixture in her local library, loved by visitors and employees alike. But the district didn't like this arrangement and simply put her out on the streets!
A few months ago, the little stray made herself at home in the Pioneer Memorial Library in Fredericksburg and was introduced on Facebook as the branch's busiest worker.
With her adorable cross-eyed squint, Pepper quickly cast a spell over the staff and users of the library.
Everyone felt that she belonged with them in their world of books.
Well, everyone but the authorities, as the district recently decided that the kitten should not be allowed to stay there.
She was thus potentially threatened with a life as a street cat, and so was temporarily taken to the Hill County SPCA where she continued to enchant everyone who met her.
Did Pepper the cute cross-eyed cat find a forever home?
"You all know Pepper, the beloved feline who was a real page-turner at the Pioneer Memorial Library and recently faced an uncertain future," explained the rescuers in an update Facebook post.
"Well, get ready for a happy ending worthy of its own chapter," the shelter continued.
"Pepper's gentle spirit truly checked out so many hearts at the library, and we were honored to lend a helping paw and guide her to her forever home."
In another update, the Hill County SPCA announced that the kitten had found a loving family to take her in.
"Now, she’s traded in library shelves for soft blankets and endless affection with her new family," they added.
"Here’s to a lifetime of love, naps, and sunny windows." Happily ever after achieved!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Pioneer Memorial Library, Facebook/Hill Country SPCA