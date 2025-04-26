Adorable cross-eyed kitten gets forced out of her library home by city officials

Fredericksburg, Texas - Pepper the cat was a fixture in her local library, loved by visitors and employees alike. But the district didn't like this arrangement and simply put her out on the streets!

Pepper the kitten had a good life in the library. © Screenshot/Facebook/Pioneer Memorial Library

A few months ago, the little stray made herself at home in the Pioneer Memorial Library in Fredericksburg and was introduced on Facebook as the branch's busiest worker.

With her adorable cross-eyed squint, Pepper quickly cast a spell over the staff and users of the library.

Everyone felt that she belonged with them in their world of books.

Well, everyone but the authorities, as the district recently decided that the kitten should not be allowed to stay there.

She was thus potentially threatened with a life as a street cat, and so was temporarily taken to the Hill County SPCA where she continued to enchant everyone who met her.