Rescue cat with spinal injury can barely walk, but then a miracle happens
Los Angeles, California - When Grace discovered little Mozart the cat in an animal shelter about five months ago, she immediately knew that this kitty was meant for her!
Unfortunately, poor little Mozart was anything but well at the time, however.
"When I first met Mozzie, he struggled to walk due to a trauma that left him with a spinal injury... we weren’t sure if he’d ever fully recover," his owner explained in a viral video on TikTok.
In the background, she shared a clip of the furry friend hobbling slowly across the room with Mozart's back sagging slightly and his lower body repeatedly tilting to one side.
"So I decided to save him," Grace said proudly. "Once we got home, he was so grateful and trusting."
The young woman looked after the little cat and his injury with a great deal of love and patience, and Mozart seemed to sense that he was finally safe.
Full of curiosity, he began to explore his new home "despite his pain & wobbly legs."
How is Mozart the cat doing these days?
He soon began to play, climb his scratching post, and make friends with the other cats in the family.
And then slowly but surely, a miracle happened.
According to Grace, the cat started to get better day by day "without any medical intervention."
"After 5 months of rest, love, and careful monitoring, he’s made the most miraculous recovery. Today, he’s walking, running, and playing like nothing ever happened!" she wrote.
"All he needed was love."
Now the kitty is ready to look for his forever home outside of Grace's loving foster care.
It is unclear why she decided against a visit to the veterinarian, but not every kitty gets well on their own.
Make sure to visit a vet if your cat is showing any signs of injury or distress!
