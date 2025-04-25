Rescue cat with spinal injury can barely walk, but then a miracle happens

Los Angeles, California - When Grace discovered little Mozart the cat in an animal shelter about five months ago, she immediately knew that this kitty was meant for her!

Mozart the cat was rescued from the shelter by Grace. © Screenshot/TikTok/@kittyboyandfriends

Unfortunately, poor little Mozart was anything but well at the time, however.

"When I first met Mozzie, he struggled to walk due to a trauma that left him with a spinal injury... we weren’t sure if he’d ever fully recover," his owner explained in a viral video on TikTok.

In the background, she shared a clip of the furry friend hobbling slowly across the room with Mozart's back sagging slightly and his lower body repeatedly tilting to one side.

"So I decided to save him," Grace said proudly. "Once we got home, he was so grateful and trusting."

The young woman looked after the little cat and his injury with a great deal of love and patience, and Mozart seemed to sense that he was finally safe.

Full of curiosity, he began to explore his new home "despite his pain & wobbly legs."