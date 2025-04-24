Cats suddenly sprint away in fear – then their owner realizes the hair-raising cause!

Connecticut - Kristiina Wilson is used to a little bit of chaos living in a house with over a dozen cats , but one day she noticed that a few of her pets were behaving strangely.

Kristiina loves cats more than anything – and therefore owns 13 of them!

A hilarious video published by the cat owner shows the moment when some of her cats suddenly ran through the house in hysterics.

In the end, the cats even crash into walls before slowly regaining their composure.

What had caused the kitties to run away so fast?

Kristina told Newsweek that her house, which is located in a wooded area, is often visited by wild animals like bears, coyotes, raccoons, squirrels, and birds.

She believes that her property is on a bear trail and said that a very specific black bear likes to drop by from time to time.

In the clip, this bear turns out to be the cause of the startled cats.

"For some reason, this bear really loves to come up on our deck and look out," Kristiina said.

"Normally, the cats don't care, they're not phased," she explained. "I don't know why they freaked out this time... I wish I knew what happened!"