Cat does adorable parkour on subway train "because she can"

An exceptionally playful cat has gone viral on TikTok after her human posted footage of the kitty making the London Underground into her own personal obstacle course! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@babysixbeans

The post was shared in August by TikTok user @babysixbeans. The cat, whose name is Six Beans, can be seen riding the London Underground with her owner.

Don't worry about her getting lost in the station, though – the cat is on an adorable pink leash!

In the video, Six Beans exuberantly jumps from one chair to another, even squeezing under the armrests like she's making her way through a military obstacle course.

The video is captioned, "Watch my cat turn the northern line into an obstacle course because she can."

One user commented, "PARKOUR, MISSION IMPOSSIBLE" as another added "I take the northern line every single day. I'm salty I have never seen this." A third wrote, "If I saw him I would smile for the rest of the week."

