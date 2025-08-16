Cat stares incessantly at picture – and the reason has TikTok heartbroken

Louie the cat has gone viral for the heartwrenching reason his owner caught him staring at one particular photo.

Louie spent a long time looking at one particular picture, and the touching scene went viral online. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@jo.pro442

As the pet owner told Newsweek, Rocco, the family's 13-year-old German shepherd, had recently passed away.

The dog's absence left a huge hole in their hearts, especially for cat Louie, who now had to adjust to a new normal without her beloved playmate.

In a TikTok video, the owner captured the heartbreaking moment Louie noticed a photo of Rocco hanging on the wall.

The cat immediately climbed on the couch and stood on the edge to get as close as he could to his old pal's face.

"I was in awe just watching this moment, sobbing my heart out," the owner said underneath the video.

The post has gone totally viral, racking up over 31,000 likes and receiving a flood of emotional comments.

"I watched this on loop at least 10 times and I'm sobbing. RIP Rocco," one user said.

"We don't deserve animals. Their love is so pure and unconditional. This has me crying!!!" another wrote.