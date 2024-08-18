Cat escapes for three weeks – and family is stunned by where he's found!

Boston, Massachusetts - For three weeks, there was no sign of Harry the cat, who escaped his family's apartment on July 19. But then, Christine Lafleur and her loved ones received a long-awaited phone call!

The furry friend was found more than nine miles from his home – at Logan International Airport in Boston, according to the Animal Rescue League.

Two workers had discovered Harry in a garage area at the airport, and thanks to his microchip, the owners were finally able to locate him.

"We have looked everywhere in the neighborhood for him, and we've put up lots of signs," Lafleur told CBS Boston about their search efforts.

"We were like happy and stunned at the same time. We really wish he could tell us how he got there, but he's not giving it up!" she added.

However, the family do have some theories about Harry's dramatic escape!

How did Harry the cat make his way to the airport?

"He is pretty obsessed with boxes so he may have seen a box in the back of a delivery truck and jumped in and then took a little ride to Logan," Harry's owner said.

Along with his humans, Harry's return has delighted his cat brother, Ron!

Thankfully, the four-legged survived his adventure relatively unscathed, per a vet examination.

