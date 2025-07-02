Owner finds cat doing the most heartbreaking thing after death of dog sibling
California - The death of a pet tears a huge hole in the lives of its owners, but it isn't just the humans who are heartbroken by the tragedy, as one cat owner recently learned after her beloved dog passed away.
Emma Faye from California had to say goodbye to her golden retriever, Gus, around six months ago.
Even though the young woman finds comfort in her other pets, she still hasn't come to terms with the fact that one of her four-legged friends is no longer there.
Gus, whom the 26-year-old adopted as a puppy, was the "light" in her life, and she misses him very much.
After so many years, Gus had not only developed a strong bond with Emma, but also with her orange cat.
As if her own grief wasn't bad enough, the young woman is now also witnessing how devastating the loss has been for her kitty.
In one video, the cat can be seen lying on Emma's bed, holding something tightly in her arms – Gus' old collar.
Cat mourns beloved dog sibling in devastating clip
"to anyone who thinks animals can't feel loss... it's been 6 months since my dog passed and my cat still cuddles his collar every night before bed," Emma wrote over the heartbreaking clip.
She also admitted that filming wasn't easy at all, adding, "I sobbed so hard making this."
"I know she misses him as much as I do," Emma said of her sweet cat.
The video has now been viewed over 22 million times, with users flooding the comments with their emotional reactions.
"that's fine, no worries, I wanted to cry my eyes out tonight anyways," one TikToker wrote.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@emmafayedorsey