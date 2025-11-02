Cat fiercely "defends" owner from leftover Halloween decoration in adorable viral clip

San Francisco, California - Halloween may be over, but this hilarious clip remains! In it, Milo the cat faces off against a scary cardboard kitty that his owner hung up for spooky season.

Take that! Milo the kitty bops the other "cat" right in the face. © Screenshot/Instagram/@flowerpunk

As a viral video shows, it quickly becomes clear that Milo is highly unsettled by the other cat.

He slowly stalks nearby and climbs onto the armchair to get a better look at the decoration.

The 9-year-old orange cat timidly lifts a paw, then plucks up his courage and leans against the wall.

What a hero! Milo bravely scratches the other cat's face.

As it doesn't even put up a fight, the house cat quickly grabs one of its "legs" and bites into it – again, no reaction.

That's enough for Milo. He is no longer afraid and leaves the cardboard cat in peace, assured that he has beaten it into submission.

The camera then pans over to his thankful humans. The day is officially saved thanks to Milo.