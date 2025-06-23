Cat finally comes out of hiding after pet-sitter comes up with clever trick!

Boston, Massachusetts - When Bo the cat 's owner left him behind to go on a trip, the furry friend turned into a real nervous wreck!

When Bo the cat's owner left him behind to go on a trip, the furry friend turned into a nervous wreck – until his cat-sitter came up with a clever solution! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@julienashawaty

Bo's owner needed a few days' vacation and decided to ask her friend Julie to look after the orange kitty.

But Bo was not at all happy about it, and the blue-eyed cat hid behind the dryer for a whole four days!

So, Julie had to come up with a clever plan to break the ice.

A video shared on her TikTok page @julienashawaty shows the heartwarming moment when Bo finally came out of his shell.

The trick? A stuffed animal!

"Day 4 with Bo! Definitely never going to hide again… and I may have brought a little something to sweeten the deal to keep it that way," Julie wrote in the viral clip's caption.

Speaking with Newsweek, she explained Bo's heartwarming shift.

"Day Four is when he really showed his true colors – finally trusted me enough to play, show affection, and truly relax," Julie said, "It was such a sweet moment."