Cat desperately scratches at neighbor's door for this sweet reason

We all know that cats are self-determined creatures who like to live by their own rules. Honey the kitty is a good example of this, as a viral video shows! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@honey.ragdoll

The Ragdoll cat really has a mind of her own and is quite insistent with her owner when she really wants something.

Like visiting her animal neighbors, for example!

When Honey has escaped into the hallway of the building complex, she likes to go to the door of a resident named Donna where she meows and scratches until someone opens the door.

Her owner shows what this looks like in a video published on TikTok.

In the clip, Honey tries to get to Donna, who was unfortunately not at home at the time.

In the video description, the reason why the cat wants to pay a visit to the resident behind the dark door becomes clear.

"Our neighbor across from us has parakeets and Honey always wants to go to visit them," the cat owner explains with amusement.

Birds and cats? This combination probably sets alarm bells ringing in most people's heads! But it's not as it seems.