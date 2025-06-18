Cat desperately scratches at neighbor's door for this sweet reason
Chicago, Illinois - We all know that cats are self-determined creatures who like to live by their own rules. A good example of this is a kitty by the name of Honey, as this viral video shows!
The Ragdoll cat really has a mind of her own and is quite insistent with her owner when she really wants something.
Like visiting her animal neighbors, for example!
When Honey has escaped into the hallway of the building complex, she likes to go to the door of a resident named Donna where she meows and scratches until someone opens the door.
Her owner shows what this looks like in a video published on TikTok.
In the clip, Honey tries to get to Donna, who was unfortunately not at home at the time.
In the video description, the reason why the cat wants to pay a visit to the resident behind the dark door becomes clear.
"Our neighbor across from us has parakeets and Honey always wants to go to visit them," the cat owner explains with amusement.
Birds and cats? This combination probably sets alarm bells ringing in most people's heads! But it's not as it seems.
TikTok video shows cat visiting bird pals
The feathered animals are probably not on the menu for the multi-colored Ragdoll cat – well, at least not yet.
It seems that a rather bizarre friendship has developed between the two species.
As it turns out, Honey is pretty good at turning off her natural hunting instincts when it comes to Donna's birds.
So far, there have been no incidents.
However, it seems like the "friendship" between the cat and the birds is a little one-sided.
Honey, at least, seems to have quite an interest in the birds and apparently likes to sneak into the neighboring apartment unnoticed.
The cat's owner isn't sure whether the birds like the cat's visits, though.
But as long as the cage door remains closed, chances are good that the regular "playdates" will not develop in an unpleasant direction.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@honey.ragdoll