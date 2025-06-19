Cat's emotional farewell to foster kittens brings TikTok users to tears

New York, New York - Alissa Moulster and her partner recently fostered some kittens, and their cat Martini seemed mostly indifferent to the babies – until they had to leave!

Martini the cat found it difficult to say goodbye to the two foster kittens. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@alissaxxjo

Alissa has often taken in little foundlings from animal shelters until they finally find a permanent home with other families.

However, the New Yorker was not prepared for what happened this time when the fosters were relinquished.

For two weeks, Alissa had been caring for the baby cats Phoebe and Joey, who came to her at just six weeks old.

As the kittens were separated from their mother far too early, they still needed a lot of care and support from their temporary family.

Thanks to Alissa's tireless efforts and experience, the two siblings developed beautifully and were eventually rehomed.

While she herself was prepared to say goodbye to the two sweet kittens, Martini found it anything but easy.

Just how attached Martini was to the foster kittens became apparent on the day that they moved out.