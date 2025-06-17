Cat won't get off the fridge, and his owners' "fix" just makes things worse!

What do you do when your cat is constantly climbing somewhere it has no business being? This recently became a challenge for Loki the kitty's owners!

Loki the cat vehemently refused to get down from the fridge. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@the.life.of.loki_

This cat was named for the Norse god of mischief, and we can see why.

As shown in an Instagram video, they were unable to stop their furry friend from climbing onto the fridge.

"Naughty cat," the pet's owners wrote in the post's caption.

They went on to explain that the kitty had hated his "extra bed" for months but kept climbing up to sit on top of the fridge.

"To stop him going up there we thought it would be a good idea to put the bed he hated up there as he wouldn’t want to sit on it," they said.

"Then we both come into the kitchen to find him up there, kneading his claws into the bed he hated it, just to be up there. Typical cat."

Had Loki planned this all along? What a little mastermind!

From then on, Loki only spent time in his cat bed and didn't want to leave it. He made himself comfortable on his throne on high.