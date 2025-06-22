Dogs are obsessed with baby sister – watch them sweetly beg for some quality time!

Melbourne, Australia - The sweet reason why dogs Honey and Mustard beg their mom every morning has not only melted their owner's heart, but also that of a large TikTok audience.

What do dogs Honey and Mustard want so urgently from their owner? © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@goldenbabbie

Thanks to a panning shot, it quickly becomes clear what this clip from the beginning of June is about: baby Makenzie.

Both Golden Retrievers want to see "their" little girl as soon as possible after getting up.

But there are clear rules in their owner's house. The baby is secured by a gate and the sofa.

Of course, it would be easy for the dogs to jump over it, but Honey and Mustard are very well-behaved.

So they wait obediently until their owner opens the gate for them.

Shortly after the pets have made their way to the baby, however, Mustard is given his first warning.

"Gentle, Musty," warns the little one's mother, as the dog sniffs the girl's head a little brashly.

Then the Golden Retrievers are guided around the coffee table and onto the sofa to greet their baby sister at last!