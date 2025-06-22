Dogs are obsessed with baby sister – watch them sweetly beg for some quality time!
Melbourne, Australia - The sweet reason why dogs Honey and Mustard beg their mom every morning has not only melted their owner's heart, but also that of a large TikTok audience.
Thanks to a panning shot, it quickly becomes clear what this clip from the beginning of June is about: baby Makenzie.
Both Golden Retrievers want to see "their" little girl as soon as possible after getting up.
But there are clear rules in their owner's house. The baby is secured by a gate and the sofa.
Of course, it would be easy for the dogs to jump over it, but Honey and Mustard are very well-behaved.
So they wait obediently until their owner opens the gate for them.
Shortly after the pets have made their way to the baby, however, Mustard is given his first warning.
"Gentle, Musty," warns the little one's mother, as the dog sniffs the girl's head a little brashly.
Then the Golden Retrievers are guided around the coffee table and onto the sofa to greet their baby sister at last!
Viral TikTok video shows lovely moment between dogs and baby
The four-legged friends line up on the sofa in an almost routine manner and take up their "positions."
Both look vigilantly in the direction of the baby at the same time.
While the dogs now seem content, Makenzie looks at the two animals in a mix of wonder and adorable confusion.
But shortly afterwards, the little one stretches out and makes herself comfortable again with her puppy pals.
The owner's comment next to the video makes it clear how quickly time flies: "Reminiscing because Makenzie turns one this week."
They grow up so fast!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@goldenbabbie