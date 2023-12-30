Cat gets a heart-melting love letter from the boy next door!

Manchester, UK - Three years ago, Peter the cat made friends with the boy next door. Now, that friendship is delighting the internet thanks to an adorable letter written at Christmas!

Peter the cat got one adorable love note from the boy next door. © Collage: Screenshots/X/GailMyerscough

Philip, a young boy from Manchester, UK, was only three when his feline friend came into his life, Gail Myerscough, Peter's owner, told Newsweek.

"As they got older, he learned how to approach him and be gentle with Peter," she explained.

That relationship grew, and the two got closer and closer each year.

"Peter will go over and leave one of his cuddly mice on their doorstep, and then Philip will leave a cuddly toy or car for Peter on our doorstep," Myerscough revealed.

But this bond reached a whole new level right before Christmas this year, when Phillip rang Myerscough doorbell to deliver a letter he had written just for his favorite cat.

Luckily, Gail decided to share the note on X.