Cat gets himself into a tangled situation as owner reacts in shock!

Orlando, Florida - Milo the cat gave his owner quite a shock when he got himself tangled up in an odd situation!

In a viral clip shared to TikTok, Milo's owner, Elizabeth Lemos (19) from Orlando, Florida, walks through the front door and spots her cat hanging lifeless next to the door.

She quickly rushes to his aid and, after a few seconds, frees him from his "shackles." The cat then dashes off like a whirlwind.

Home security camera footage of the moment has since gone viral with nearly 20 million views, but what exactly did Milo get himself into?

While his owner was away, the kitty had become entangled in the cord of the blinds, leaving him to hang helplessly in the air.

"I went outside on the patio with my boyfriend to record our backyard, and I walked back inside about two minutes later to find Milo hanging like that," Elizabeth told Newsweek in a recent interview.

Though she was clearly panicked initially, the cat owner soon found some humor in the unusual situation once she knew Milo was okay.

"I'm not going to lie, I gasped at first, and then I laughed after," she explained. "It's kind of funny watching him dangle there all the while knowing he was okay. I think I was more scared than he was."