Cat gets locked in kid's room – what happens next is too cute for words!

Illinois - In an adorable viral TikTok, two-year-old Carolina got a sweet surprise from the family cat after the feline was accidentally left in her room overnight.

Little Carolina and Poppy the cat shared a special bond. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@itstorimckee_

In the clip, Carolina is filmed by the baby monitor camera, which is mounted above her crib.

But the little girl is not alone: Poppy the cat is seen buzzing around Carolina in the night-long time-lapse.

The toddler is oblivious as the cat makes quite the commotion, and she continues sleeping happily all night.

As the caption explains, Poppy wasn't supposed to be in there and had actually been locked in Carolina's room by mistake.

Her owner joked it was the "best night" of the cat's life, and the hilarious incident has gone viral since it was posted just a few days ago.

In an interview with Newsweek, Carolina's mother revealed even more details about the story.