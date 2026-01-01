Cat gets locked in kid's room – what happens next is too cute for words!

By Christian Norm

Little Carolina and Poppy the cat shared a special bond.
In the clip, Carolina is filmed by the baby monitor camera, which is mounted above her crib.

But the little girl is not alone: Poppy the cat is seen buzzing around Carolina in the night-long time-lapse.

The toddler is oblivious as the cat makes quite the commotion, and she continues sleeping happily all night.

As the caption explains, Poppy wasn't supposed to be in there and had actually been locked in Carolina's room by mistake.

Her owner joked it was the "best night" of the cat's life, and the hilarious incident has gone viral since it was posted just a few days ago.

In an interview with Newsweek, Carolina's mother revealed even more details about the story.

Carolina shares a close bond her cat Poppy

All night long, Poppy buzzed around the sleeping Carolina, cuddling with the girl again and again.
"Poppy is the sweetest cat in the whole world," Tori McKee (33) told the outlet.

"She loves all our children, but Carolina is the only one of them we've brought home as a newborn since we've had Poppy."

But why was Poppy locked in the toddler's room in the first place?

"We hosted a holiday party that night, and, with all the kids playing, Carolina's night light got unplugged. So, it was dark, and I didn’t see Poppy in the crib," Tori said.

"I was just grateful she didn't have any potty accidents in the room," she joked.

