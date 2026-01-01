Kitten attempts to befriend elderly cat – but his sweet gesture ends in "heartbreak"

Australia - One cat owner from Australia has been documenting the drama unfolding between her young kitten, Bambi, and her older cat, Milo, as she attempts to get the pair to bond.

The little kitten named Bambi has a very bad time with the older cat, Milo. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@bambi_theminkragdoll

True to the motto "one step forward, two steps back," the Australian woman's house is in chaos because Milo is none too pleased to be dealing with the young animal.

Likely also in the hopes that the situation will improve eventually, the owner has been diligently filming Bambi's numerous attempts to bond with Milo.

Unfortunately, the cat doesn't even dream of it: in an Instagram clip documenting their 20th day together, it's clear how nervous Bambi is when he approaches the elderly cat.

And it soon turns out that his fears were well-founded.