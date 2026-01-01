Kitten attempts to befriend elderly cat – but his sweet gesture ends in "heartbreak"

Australia - One cat owner from Australia has been documenting the drama unfolding between her young kitten, Bambi, and her older cat, Milo, as she attempts to get the pair to bond.

The little kitten named Bambi has a very bad time with the older cat, Milo.

True to the motto "one step forward, two steps back," the Australian woman's house is in chaos because Milo is none too pleased to be dealing with the young animal.

Likely also in the hopes that the situation will improve eventually, the owner has been diligently filming Bambi's numerous attempts to bond with Milo.

Unfortunately, the cat doesn't even dream of it: in an Instagram clip documenting their 20th day together, it's clear how nervous Bambi is when he approaches the elderly cat.

And it soon turns out that his fears were well-founded.

Kitten's attempts to win over his cat sibling fail

Milo strikes again – he's just not in the mood for the new roommate.

Despite Bambi's timid approach, Milo shows his teeth and hisses at the frightened kitten.

Bambi leaves shortly afterwards, proving that the attempt ultimately failed.

"Another heartbreak for Bambi," their owner wrote under the clip.

"Look at this sad little face. Please love him already Milo."

In the caption, she explained, "Milo came a long way in past 20 days, he is a good boy letting Bambi come this close.

"But its heartbreaking seeing Bambi's lil sad face when his affections are rejected."

Meanwhile, a few more days have passed, but there's still no sign of any major improvement yet.

However, their owner did share one positive update on day 23: "[We've] seen no hissing from Milo when engaging with Bambi."

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@bambi_theminkragdoll

