White and black cats produce uncanny-looking baby: "Looks like he's got spilled milk on him!"
New York, New York - This shockingly unique kitten is the best example of how a completely different pair of cat parents can produce very special offspring!
TikToker @decodedbymike6, who is primarily known for interesting cat videos on the platform, shared a story about a pair of cats and their strange-looking baby.
"A black cat bred with a white cat having kittens is like opening a mystery box," reads the post.
In his video, we see a handsome male cat with yellowish eyes and dark fur, who has obviously fallen in love with a female cat with bright blue eyes and snow-white fur.
In the very next sequence, the user resolves the question of what the baby of the two differently colored parents looks like!
Cat parents produce a fascinating fur pattern in their baby!
The resulting cat baby's body is mostly covered in black fur. The offspring's face, on the other hand, is a veritable work of art made up of black and white fur!
While the left side of his face is also dark, the other side has several white patches, prompting one viewer to suggest giving him the fitting name Phantom for his resemblance to the title character in The Phantom of the Opera.
Some other name reccs from the comments section include Rorschach, Domino, Picasso, Marble, and Kittiligo.
"It's a chimera. look at that perfect line down Its face," added one user, while another said, "Omg I love the white on his face. He looks like he’s got spilled milk on him."
