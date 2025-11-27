White and black cats produce uncanny-looking baby: "Looks like he's got spilled milk on him!"

New York, New York - This shockingly unique kitten is the best example of how a completely different pair of cat parents can produce very special offspring!

A black tomcat and a white cat produced some very unusual-looking offspring. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@decodedbymike6

TikToker @decodedbymike6, who is primarily known for interesting cat videos on the platform, shared a story about a pair of cats and their strange-looking baby.

"A black cat bred with a white cat having kittens is like opening a mystery box," reads the post.

In his video, we see a handsome male cat with yellowish eyes and dark fur, who has obviously fallen in love with a female cat with bright blue eyes and snow-white fur.

In the very next sequence, the user resolves the question of what the baby of the two differently colored parents looks like!