Cat gets stuck down drain and changes rescuer's life!

Brazil - Nick Poggilai was having a very ordinary day when a cat 's meow for help suddenly turned the young Brazilian's life upside down!

Nick Poggilai was having a very ordinary day when a cat's meow for help suddenly turned the young Brazilian's life upside down! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@Felipe Poggiali Bretas

It was almost exactly two years ago when Nick was spending free time with some classmates – and suddenly heard the pitiful meowing of a small kitten.



But the cat was nowhere to be seen, so she and her friends went in search of it.

Eventually, Nick found the little one in a storm drain!

"When she saw the cat, she knew she had to save him," her father, Felipe Poggiali Bretas, told The Dodo, adding that "she didn't think twice" about helping the poor kitty.



In a video from the rescue, the student can be seen half dislocating her arm to get to the little cat. To the cheers of her classmates, she finally manages to pull the poor animal out of the drain

Her father, appropriately enough a vet, is still mighty proud today: "I’ve always liked animals, and my youngest daughter, Nick, is the same way," he said.

"She’s loved animals since she was 1 or 2 years old."

But the story of Nick and her rescued cat didn't end there!