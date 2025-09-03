Cat gives owner epic death stare for this hysterical reason: "sincerely plotting your demise"

New Ulm, Minnesota - All it takes is one look from Beans the cat to know that this kitty takes dinnertime very seriously. But what happens when you stand in the way of the noms?

When Beans the cat has to wait for his food, the grumpy kitty is not to be trifled with... © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@kendrakrohn

A clip of the 13-year-old kitty's death stare at his mom is currently making the rounds on TikTok, and it will send shivers down your spine!

Owner Kendra Krohn had just made herself comfortable on the couch to watch a round of TV when Beans sat down in her field of vision.

He crouched stiffly in front of his owner and almost seemed to want to stare into her soul.

However, this experience is nothing new for Kendra.

"Gonna be getting this look for the next 45 minutes until his scheduled supper time," she writes in the video's onscreen text.

"For 0 cents a day, you can be on the receiving end of this death stare," added the caption.

Clearly, Beans is hungry and impatiently waiting for his next meal.

But the fact that he has to put on such an ice-cold look – and apparently uses it deliberately on his owner – is amusing millions of viewers on TikTok!