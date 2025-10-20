Dog rushes to comfort crying newborn baby brother in heartmelting video: "We don't deserve dogs"

Anyone who has had kids knows how exhausting the first few weeks with a newborn baby can be. Fortunately, this woman has a devoted doggy helper at her side through it all!

The young mother is beaming from ear to ear as her Golden Retriever dog tries to comfort the baby. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@bellevie898

In the viral video on TikTok, which has since gone viral, the young mom can be seen sitting in her apartment with a baby in her arms.

She looks exhausted as she tries to calm the crying child.

Suddenly, her Golden Retriever, who was initially just sitting next to her, decides to come closer and reaches his leg out to hold onto his owner's hand.

The dog then snuggles up very close to the baby's back and hugs it with its front paw at the same time.

Visibly moved by so much compassion, the blonde woman sighs and lays her head against the Goldie's, laughing and overcome by joy.