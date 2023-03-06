Cat gives Reddit user a hilariously rude awakening after he makes a big mistake!
Worcester, Massachusetts - This cat owner got a rude awakening when he didn't feed his feline on time.
A Reddit user turned to the internet to make a confession: he missed his cat's usual breakfast time, and the furious feline – fittingly named Oreo – wasn't going to just let it slide.
Luckily, there's photographic proof of what can happen if you let your furry four-legged friend go hungry.
"I normally feed him at 5:30AM. It was 5:35AM and I was still in bed so I got this look," Reddit user patsfan038 wrote in his post, which featured a picture that's worth 1,000 words.
This cat's unamused expression delighted thousands and went viral, with more than 72,000 upvotes on the Subreddit Aww.
Many cat owners' shared they'd gotten very similar glares from their feisty felines when dinner wasn't on time.
Even though this cat glares its owners love him
As the user told Newsweek, Oreo does more than just glare at its owner when breakfast is belated. As a rule, this Reddit user has to get up at 7 AM or the cat attacks.
"If I don't get up in time, he starts headbutting me," BM said. "If that fails, he will jump on the night stand and start knocking things off like my chapstick, headphones etc. If that too fails, he jumps and walks all over my wife and me until I get up."
Even though Oreo can be a morning menace, his owners love him and refer to the feline as their baby. They gushed over the animal, saying, "Oreo loves us and follows us around like a puppy."
Cover photo: screenshot/ Reddit/u/patsfan038