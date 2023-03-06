Cat gives Reddit user a hilariously rude awakening after he makes a big mistake!

Worcester, Massachusetts - This cat owner got a rude awakening when he didn't feed his feline on time.

This cat is clearly not happy about his breakfast being late. © screenshot/ Reddit/u/patsfan038

A Reddit user turned to the internet to make a confession: he missed his cat's usual breakfast time, and the furious feline – fittingly named Oreo – wasn't going to just let it slide.

Luckily, there's photographic proof of what can happen if you let your furry four-legged friend go hungry.

"I normally feed him at 5:30AM. It was 5:35AM and I was still in bed so I got this look," Reddit user patsfan038 wrote in his post, which featured a picture that's worth 1,000 words.

This cat's unamused expression delighted thousands and went viral, with more than 72,000 upvotes on the Subreddit Aww.

Many cat owners' shared they'd gotten very similar glares from their feisty felines when dinner wasn't on time.