Cat goes missing for a decade – then his owner gets an unexpected call
Charleston, South Carolina - Ten years ago, Mr. Mojo the cat went out the door and disappeared for what seemed like forever. But when his owner Erin picked up the phone in 2023, she got the news for she'd been waiting for a decade!
Erin adopted Mr. Mojo and another kitty, named Mahi, more than 10 years ago. Soon after they got comfortable, a dog joined their furry crew.
But there was a problem. Mr. Mojo really, really didn't like his new canine companion. One night, the cat clearly decided he'd had enough and asked to be let out.
Erin thought nothing of it – after all, Mr. Mojo was an outdoor cat who would sometimes roam for days before returning home. Not this time, though.
As the Charleston Animal Society in South Carolina wrote on Facebook, Erin "did all the right things," putting up posters, posting on social media about the loss of her pet, and checking with local shelters.
After a few years, Erin reluctantly gave up and adopted two more kittens. Time passed and Mr. Mojo became just a sad memory – until April this year.
Missing cat's microchip helps reunite him with his human
At the end of April, animal control officers stumbled upon a cat, just two miles from where Mr. Mojo was last seen in 2013.
They brought him to the shelter and his microchip confirmed the incredible – it really was Erin's long-lost feline friend!
When an employee called to tell her the happy news, she burst into tears and rushed to the shelter. She was thrilled to reunite with her fur baby and immediately reclaimed him.
Mr. Mojo is now back home with Mahi and Erin. The dog that he hated so much has since passed away.
Cover photo: Screenshot Facebook/Charleston Animal Society (2)