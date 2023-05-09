Cat goes missing for a decade – then his owner gets an unexpected call

Charleston, South Carolina - Ten years ago, Mr. Mojo the cat went out the door and disappeared for what seemed like forever. But when his owner Erin picked up the phone in 2023, she got the news for she'd been waiting for a decade!

After missing for ten years, this cat was reunited with his owner! © Screenshot Facebook/Charleston Animal Society (2)

Erin adopted Mr. Mojo and another kitty, named Mahi, more than 10 years ago. Soon after they got comfortable, a dog joined their furry crew.

But there was a problem. Mr. Mojo really, really didn't like his new canine companion. One night, the cat clearly decided he'd had enough and asked to be let out.

Erin thought nothing of it – after all, Mr. Mojo was an outdoor cat who would sometimes roam for days before returning home. Not this time, though.

As the Charleston Animal Society in South Carolina wrote on Facebook, Erin "did all the right things," putting up posters, posting on social media about the loss of her pet, and checking with local shelters.

After a few years, Erin reluctantly gave up and adopted two more kittens. Time passed and Mr. Mojo became just a sad memory – until April this year.