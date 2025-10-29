Cat goes viral on Reddit with lavish home setup: "Most spoiled cat I've seen in my life"

Some people can only dream of a home like this! A beloved tortoiseshell cat has gone viral online thanks to her ultra-luxurious digs.

This cat has gone viral for her luxury setup, which her owner set up next to her desk while she's working. © Screenshot/Reddit/@TheMainElementTifus

When one Reddit user recently visited her friends, she could hardly believe what she saw.

Their pet kitty had her own little living area, complete with a mini sofa, carpet, a box full of toys, and even several tiny picture frames decorating the wall.

As it turned out, the cat owners wanted to upgrade their feline's living conditions, so they gave him a generously furnished area to relax in the living room.

The visitor later decided to share a photo of the kitty's hangout spot on Reddit, writing, "I visited my friends who own a cat and she might be the most spoiled cat I've seen in my life and I love her."

"This isn't even her bed, she just keeps it next to her desk when she's working," she added.

Reddit users couldn't get over the kitty's lavish little lounge, and they quickly flooded the post with comments.

"She's living her absolute best cat life. Huge props to her humans – their love for her is so real," one Redditor gushed.