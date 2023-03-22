Cat goes viral on TikTok after dramatically sounding off over a minor move

loc - One TikTok user's cat wasted no time audibly showing its owner just how unsatisfied the feline feels about their new move.

A cat had no issue telling its owner how upset it was about their latest move. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/kitzkaboodle

Cats are interesting creatures that often throw shade in their owners' direction without thinking twice.

Take one of TikTok user @kitzkaboodle's four cats, for example.

In a video that's amassed 5.4 million views in six days, the TikTok is first seen entering their home. As soon as the front door opens, viewers can hear boisterous and agitated meowing. However, at first, a cat is nowhere in sight.

Suddenly, the video pans to a traveling crate, where a fired up black cat is laying and meowing quite dramatically.

The clip itself is captioned, "We moved. He is mad. It is a process," and as the video progresses, the cat's owner proceeds to show just how pissed off its black feline friend really is.

The owner tries to feed the cat some of the food it's refused to touch in its bowl, but instead of taking a bite out of its tasty treat, the cat further shades it owner with some serious side-eye action.

Other TikTok users seem to understand quite well just how dramatic, as one user commented, "Cats are soooo dramatic omg," while another wrote, "it makes so much sense to me that feline reaction to big scary change is anger."

Some TikTokers even suggested that the owner move back to their previous place to remedy the cat's initial anger!