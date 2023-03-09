Cat got your braids? Hilarious hair mishap goes viral on TikTok

Cleveland, Ohio - Everybody knows cats anything that resembles string – even when that thing is your own carefully styled braids, as this TikToker found out the hard way!

TikToker Lambo Licia (r.) and her cat Mega went viral after a hilarious hair mishap. © Collage: screenshots /Instagram/ambo.licia & TikTok/Screenshot/lambo.licia

A clip of TikToker Lambo Licia desperately trying to free her hair from her cat's claws has millions screaming with laughter.

Mega the orange tabby is clearly a bundle of energy, so when her human decided to go for very long braids, that was only ever going to end up one way.



The hilarious video shows the cat incessantly chewing and clawing at Lambo Licia's weave. Despite her best efforts to shake and even swing Mega out of her hair, the feline is now part of the do and won't let go.

"I ain't getting braids no more. Never ever," the content creator says at one point, and that's probably for the best.

Once was enough to make both Lambo Licia and Mega go viral, though, with 1.3 million views and more than 250,000 likes.