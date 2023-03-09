Cat got your braids? Hilarious hair mishap goes viral on TikTok
Cleveland, Ohio - Everybody knows cats anything that resembles string – even when that thing is your own carefully styled braids, as this TikToker found out the hard way!
A clip of TikToker Lambo Licia desperately trying to free her hair from her cat's claws has millions screaming with laughter.
Mega the orange tabby is clearly a bundle of energy, so when her human decided to go for very long braids, that was only ever going to end up one way.
The hilarious video shows the cat incessantly chewing and clawing at Lambo Licia's weave. Despite her best efforts to shake and even swing Mega out of her hair, the feline is now part of the do and won't let go.
"I ain't getting braids no more. Never ever," the content creator says at one point, and that's probably for the best.
Once was enough to make both Lambo Licia and Mega go viral, though, with 1.3 million views and more than 250,000 likes.
Feisty feline is all about those braids
Mega and Lambo Licia make TikTokers laugh on the regular and are a stellar entertainment duo.
Videos usually feature energetic and theatrical dance shows she puts on for her cat, as reported in Newsweek: "Every time I would sing and dance my cat would just follow me and sit right in front of me, as he was waiting for more! I kept it going, and he will still sit there through my entire performance. I think it's so funny because most cats would probably run away, but not mine. He wants more and more."
Lambo Licia never looked back from there: "I started making TikTok videos with him and we ended up going viral. Now we're super internet famous!"
This is definitely an internet duo worth watching out for!
Cover photo: Collage: screenshot/TikTok//lambo.licia