Best orange cat breeds: Top 10 orange tabby cat breeds

By Evan Williams

Orange tabby cat breeds are beautiful, graceful kitties. © Montage: Unsplash/Adrian Swancar/Patrick Reichboth/Adryan RA Orange tabby cats are famous for always being sociable and happy. While it is questionable whether these stereotypes always ring true, we wouldn't be surprised to find that a ginger coat makes a gleeful kitty. With this in mind, which orange tabby cat breeds should you consider when adopting? In this cat guide, TAG24 will take a look at the top 10 best orange cat breeds in the world. Which orange cats have the fluffiest, longest, or shortest fur, and are there any cat breeds out there with orange eyes? Let's find out!

Top 10 best orange tabby cat breeds

What are these mythical orange kitties? How can you get your hands on one? Do they actually like lasagna that much? Well, your first step should be to identify the right breed, then off to the store or shelter you go. Remember: It's always better to adopt a shelter kitty if you can. Here are the top ten best orange tabby cat breeds in the world. Well, at least according to TAG24!

The American Bobtail is a classic orange cat breed, and for good reason. © imago/Panthermedia

10. American Bobtail

American bobtails originate from (you guessed it) the United States in the 1960s. They are gorgeous cats, with a bright orange coat often combined with white stripes and different shades of red and yellow. Bobtail cats have an unique tail that's a little short and squat, and they take their name from this characteristic. As some of the more popular tabby cats to inhabit American households, American bobtails are some of the best orange kitties in the world. They're strong and sturdy, short, and incredibly curious. It is believed that their strange tails are the result of a genetic mutation and the "Manx" gene.

9. Bengal

Bengal cats look like miniature tigers, and there are few things more adorable than that. © IMAGO/YAY Images A cat that looks like a miniature tiger and leopard, the Bengal breed is a domesticated kitty that's similar in part to the Egyptian Mau. They are a strange and wonderful breed, known for their shimmering orange coats, their spots and stripes, and their long and fruitful history. It seems that the earliest Bengal cats were a cross between the Asian leopard and some form of domestic cat in 1889. They did not reach their current incarnation, however, until the 1970s. Bengal cats are a fantastic orange breed, but one that needs to be given plenty of opportunities for exercise and socializing.

8. Orange British Shorthair

Orange British Shorthairs are incredibly popular and incredibly sweet. © imago/Panthermedia The British aren't famous for quality products, to the point that "Made in Britain" has become an internet meme, but they got everything right when it comes to the orange British shorthair. They are good-natured kitties that are perfect for families, super cute, and sure to bring a smile to your face each and every day. Interestingly, the British shorthair is an ancient breed of cat that dates back as far as the Roman empire, who likely brought these kitties with them when they invaded what is now the United Kingdom. Known for being black cats, the orange variant of the British shorthair is one of the best cat breeds to have ever walked the Earth.

7. Munchkin

Munchkin cats are especially cute when they have an orange coat of fur. © Unsplash/Matthew Larkin Often referred to as sausage cats, an allusion to dachshunds which are commonly called "sausage dogs," munchkins are some of the smallest domestic cats in the world. With this is mind, anyone who owns an orange munchkin cat will agree that they are some of the best cats to wander around our homes.

Only known to be around since the 1940s, munchkins have been the source of much controversy, with many worried that their unique genetic traits (a result of breeding) cause health problems. The welfare of any cat is of utmost importance, of course, but no matter whether there are valid ethical concerns surrounding munchkin cats, no one can deny their adorable looks.

6. Persian Cats

There are few cat breeds more quirky than the orange Persian. © IMAGO/YAY Images Persian cats became widely adopted in the US and UK after World War II, but were first imported to Italy as early as the 17th century. It is thought that the modern variant of these beautiful tabbies was originally exported from Afghanistan and Iran in the 19th century, hence their name. Out of all the various colors featured in Persian cats across the globe, few are sweeter and cuter than those that exhibit an orange coat. Interestingly, while Persian cats have become famous for their flat faces, they don't all have such a feature. Indeed, the most common version of the Persian doesn't have a flat face at all!

5. Abyssinian

The Abyssinian is an incredibly beautiful orange cat breed. © IMAGO/agefotostock These slender beauties are distinctive and often come in a sandy-orange color that shows off not only their fluff, but also their muscles too. Ironically, while Abyssinia is the former name of Ethiopia, these kitties don't even originate from the African continent. Instead, Abyssinians are thought to have come from India and Southeast Asia. Some of the most interesting and beautiful orange cats in the world, the Abyssinian breed is still quite obscure even among cat fans. They have long, lean legs and are often incredibly strong. Their ears pop up high above their head in a pointy and curious way.

4. Turkish Angora

Turkish Angoras are incredible cats, especially when they're orange. © Unsplash/Amber Kipp Also known to be one of the best white cat breeds in the world, the Turkish Angora is a majestic beauty worth more than its weight in gold. An ancient cat breed that originated from Turkey, it is believed that these maned cuties came to the west in the 17th century. When someone owns one of these slender, red-haired kitties, it is unlikely that they will ever complain. A fluffy orange tabby cat, Turkish Angoras are some of the best breeds in the world. They are known to be playful and athletic, but will bond deeply with their humans and often desire a long and loving cuddle. If you want to adopt a Turkish Angora, you'd better know how to pet a cat properly!

3. Orange Maine Coons

Maine Coons are some of the biggest and most popular kitties, and make great orange cats. © IMAGO/agefotostock Is there anything cuter than a giant cat that wants nothing more than to cuddle up on a Sunday night and watch Netflix with its humans? Maine coons are possibly the biggest domestic cats in the world and have such friendly personalities that many refer to them as the "dog-like cats." Coming in all shades of white, black. and gray, the best version of the Maine coon is by far the orange one. They impress with their beautiful, fluffy red coats, their distinctive tails, and their sociable behavior. It comes as no surprise, of course, that the Maine coon originates from the US state of Maine.

2. Egyptian Mau

Is there anything cuter than an orange Egyptian Mau? © IMAGO/Wirestock A medium-sized kitty, the Egyptian mau is one of the best orange cat breeds in the world. Known for running incredibly fast and often featuring spotted fur, these beautiful cats originate from Egypt, though it is unknown around what time they made the move west into Europe and the United States. They are actually quite rare, and that's a shame because Egyptian maus are some of the most playful, joyful, and friendly cats you'll ever encounter. It's not particularly common that a cat will happily be walked by its owners, but the Egyptian mau may just be the exception to that rule we have always been waiting for.

1. Selkirk Rex

Is the Selkirk Rex the best orange tabby cat breed? © IMAGO/agefotostock Known for their iconically ruffled fur, the Selkirk rex is one of the most beautiful fluffy orange cat breeds in the world. Originating from Montana, over the course of the 1980s, they have a very interesting history. The breed comes from the litter of a rescue cat in 1987, when a strangely-coated kitten was handed over to a breeder. The breeder, named Jeri Newman, used this strange little kitten to start a line of gorgeous cats that have now become a mainstay in the world of domestic kitties. Selkirk rexes come in all shapes and sizes, colors and creeds, and are known for being friendly, cuddly, and adorable.

Are there any cat breeds with orange eyes?