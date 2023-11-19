Are blue-eyes cats blind and deaf? Here are the top blue-eyed cat breeds

There are many beautiful cats, but few compare to those with bright blue eyes. What are the top 10 blue-eyed cat breeds and what should you know?

By Evan Williams, Judith Wagner

Gazing deep into your soul, blue-eyed cats are in equal parts piercing and pretty, but they can also come with a dark side. These ten blue-eyed cat breeds might be gorgeous, but are they also deaf and blind?



There are few cats more noticeable than those with blue eyes. © 123RF/Kovalvs As attractive and appealing as blue eyes may be in humans, cats which share this trait truly take the ticket. Staring into your soul with abandon, these tiny dudes will steal your heart and take your breath away with a glimmering glance, but that doesn't mean that there isn't a dark side to these darling dudes. In this cat guide, TAG24 takes a look at our top ten favorite blue-eyed cat breeds. We will also look at the rumors and suggestions that blue-eyed cats regularly end up blind and deaf. Is it true? Let's find out.

Cat breeds with blue eyes: Top 10

When a cat is born, the pigment which forms the color of their eyes has not quite come together yet. As a result, many cats, like humans, are born blue-eyed. Still, certain breeds are more predisposed and likely to keep those brilliant blue poppers than others. Let's take a look at a few of those breeds. These are the top 10 blue-eyed cat breeds in the world.

10. Burmese

The Burmese is one of the most common and popular cat breeds, and often have blue eyes. © 123RF/Thodonal The Burmese cat is a remarkably popular cat, famous for its blue eyes and gorgeous white fur. Despite its name, which suggests that its origins are in Myanmar (formerly Burma), it was actually bred in France and began its spread across the globe in the 1920s. They are semi-long-haired cats with dark coloring around the eyes and a gentle, clever, and quiet personality.



9. Himalayan

Himalayan cats often have striking blue eyes. © 123RF/Sahmay The Himalayan cat is one of the least appreciated breeds in the world, despite their smokey blue eyes. Originally a cross between the Siamese and the Persian, these fluffy dudes have round faces, short noses, and stocky bodies worthy of a mountain kitty. Lively and excitable, they share many traits with the Persian and are remarkably devoted feline friends worthy of a pet and cuddle.

8. Ragdoll

Ragdolls are known for being incredibly naughty, but equally as cute. © 123RF/Rawlik A semi-long-haired cat breed that was first bred in California during the 1960s, the ragdoll is now one of the most popular kitties across the US and Europe. They are famous for more than just their blue eyes, though, with ragdolls being known for being naughty and adorable in equal measure. Balanced gentle, and uncomplicated, the ragdoll cat is one of the best pets owners can get.

7. Siamese

The Siamese cat is known for its blue eyes and unique coat pattern. © 123RF/Da161 Siamese cats are known for their gorgeous facial markings, contrasting the black with the white. In the middle of that dark spot in the center of the Siamese noggin are the blue eyes that we're talking about today. Quite wide apart, the eyes and coloring of the Siamese are the result of reduced melanin. They are affectionate and intelligent kitties, and well worth adopting.

6. Balinese

Balinese cats have dark faces and incredible blue eyes. © 123rf/schan Much like the Siamese cat and the Burmese, the Balinese cat is characterized by its unique coat pattern and striking bright blue eyes. They are remarkable cats, originating from Southeast Asia and known to be particularly sociable, people-oriented, and friendly. Additionally, they are a great choice for cat allergy sufferers due to their bodies producing far fewer allergens than other breeds.

5. Siberian

As another commonly white cat, the Siberian is known for its blue eyes. © 123RF/976photo Siberian cats, otherwise known as Siberian forest cats, are incredibly large and powerful kitties. While blue eyes are a rarity when it comes to the Siberian, they are especially beautiful when present. With a thick and fluffy coat, the Siberian is known for its gorgeous white fur and its extreme elegance. They are sociable cats, but shouldn't be left alone too often or for too long.



4. Turkish angora

The Turkish Angora is likely the oldest-known long-haired cat breed. © 123RF/Ninaveter The Turkish Angora is considered to be one of the oldest long-haired cat breeds in the world, and is sometimes even referred to as "the mother of long-haired cats." Thick and bushy, with an impressive tail, one particularly striking feature of the Turkish Angora is of course its dark blue, opal-colored eyes. They are known to be cuddly, affectionate, intelligent, and active.

3. Snowshoe

The most iconic feature of the snowshoe cat ain't their blue eyes, it's its feet. © 123RF/Lightoffdark Famous for the incredibly beautiful white feet, from which they take their light eyes, it is uncommon for a snowshoe cat to have blue eyes. If it does have blue eyes, though, then the snowshoe cat suddenly becomes one of the most elegant and beautiful kitties in the world. Self-confident, inquisitive, and playful, the snowshoe is not only gorgeous, but friendly, loving, and loyal.

2. Thai

Thai cats are remarkable creatures, and very underappreciated. © 123RF/Nitimongkolchai The Thai cat is a medium-sized breed which originates from Thailand and is characterized by features that are similar, but more intense, than the Siamese. Often possessing bright blue eyes, though not always, the Thai is a sweet and solitary kitty that loves to hunt. It's worth mentioning that the Thai cat is often very temperamental and possessive, and can often be badly behaved.

1. Snow Bengal

Snow Bengals are a relatively unknown cat breed, but have some pretty beautiful blue eyes. © 123RF/Zaitceva Finally, the Snow Bengal is an incredibly rare but ridiculously beautiful blue-eyed cat breed. Known to be a cross of the Bengal with other white or cream-colored wild cats, these kitties are characterized by a genetic mutation which causes poor eyesight and a variety of healthy issues, but also their iconic blue eyes. They are affectionate, agile, and playful kitties, though very difficult to find.

Are blue-eyed cats blind?

Fully-grown blue-eyed cats are not blind, they merely have a lack of melanin. This rumor has spurred from the fact that many cats are born with blue eyes, which then change color as they grow, and all cats are born blind. Additionally, contrary to popular belief, white cats are not necessarily more prone to blindness either. It all comes down to hereditary traits and genetics. If a cat is prone to blindness, its usually due to a variety of factors, but those factors do not include the color of a cat's eyes or fur.

Are blue-eyed cats deaf?

Comparably, the rumor that blue-eyed cats are deaf does actually have some merit behind it. Not every blue-eyed cat is deaf, but cats that have both a white coat and blue eyes are more hereditarily susceptible to deafness. Indeed, research shows that around 17-22% of said cats have trouble hearing. As detailed in our article on why white cats with blue eyes are more prone to deafness, it all comes down to an inherited congenital deafness which sees the inner ear of your kitty deteriorate. It's a particular gene that causes the issue, and there are things that can be done to reduce the risk or fix deafness once it has begun to take hold.

Blue eyes are far more common in cats than they are in humans. © Unsplash/Piotr Musioł

The wonderful world of blue-eyed cats