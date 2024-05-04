Cutest-ever flat-faced cat breeds: Top 10

Few cats are as overlooked as those with flat faces! These ten flat-faced cat breeds are some of cutest kitties you will ever come across.

By Evan Williams

Flat-faced cats are some of the sweetest, cutest, and kindest kitties out there. © Unsplash/Touhid Arastu Everyone knows the British Shorthair or the Persian, but few people know about the Scottish fold or the Selkirk rex. Yet, they are some of the cutest cats out there and deserve all the respect you can give them. Let's combine all of these wonderful cat breeds, though, and present you with our picks for the top ten cutest-ever flat-faced kitties out there!

Top 10 best flat-faced cat breeds

These ten cats are some of the best pets a family could ever hope for, and deserve far more respect and love than they usually get. None of these cats are dangerous or worrisome, and while some with be more temperamental than others, all of these beautiful balls of fluff would be perfect as a family pet. So what makes the flat-faced cat so special? With these ten kitties, you'll discover the answer to that age-old question – and the best pet you could ever ask for.

The Selkirk Rex is an often overlooked but endlessly sweet kitty. © IMAGO/Pixsell

10. Selkirk Rex

A scrawny little thing with curly hair and a permanently grumpy expression on its face, the Selkirk Rex is a breed of cat so underappreciated that few even know of its existence. Yet, with a squashed flat face and incredibly interesting patterns coating its fur, the Selkirk Rex makes a fantastic pet. These cats are sweet, funny, cute, friendly, and always a laugh. What's not to love?

9. British Longhair

When it comes to long-haired flat-faced cats, few even come close to the British Longhair. © IMAGO/SNA Everyone has heard of the British Shorthair, but few have heard of the British Longhair, a cat breed so adorable that its flat face is but a minor aspect of its overall look. Insanely fluffy on account of it being a "long hair," this kitty has squished features with tiny ears, a petite nose, and a nearly non-existent mouth. When it comes to long-haired flat-faced cats, few even come close to the British Longhair.

8. Munchkin

They're not easy to look after for sure, but Munchkin cats are incredibly rewarding companions. © IMAGO/Pond5 Images A relatively unknown cat famous for its tiny size and squat legs, the Munchkin cat comes in many different variations. Most are flat-faced, however, and they also take home the award for cutest Munchkins in the litter. It's worth noting that despite being insanely small, these tiny little dudes pack a pretty big personality and they'll certainly want to tell you what they think! They're not easy to look after for sure, but they are incredibly rewarding companions.

7. Exotic Shorthair

The Exotic Shorthair cat might look a bit unusual, but it'll be your best friend forever. © Unsplash/Dan Wayman One of the most interesting cats in the world, the flat-faced Exotic Shorthair should be way more well-known than it actually is! A unique-looking cat with a face not only flat but squashed inwards as if towards the head of a pin, the exotic shorthair is known for its immensely friendly nature and its ridiculously soft fur. If you are looking for an adorable and friendly companion, this is definitely one that you should consider.

6. Bombay

The Bombay cat is a relatively popular, but underappreciated cat breed. © Unsplash/Ana Vieira Bombay cats are a strange bunch, but are absolutely worth paying attention to nonetheless. This cat, which comes with standard noses or flat faces (depending on the specific kitty you collect), is a curious animal worth its weight in gold and kitty treats. Friendly but wild, it is a pretty traditional breed in terms of behaviors and personality traits.

5. Himalayan

Himalayans might look grumpy, but there's a reason they're so beloved. © Unsplash/Omar Al-Ghosson If you were to make a list of the most friendly cat breeds, you'd likely not include the Himalayan due to its constantly grumpy expression and mannerisms. Yet, if you were to adopt one of these flat-faced cats, you'd be pleasantly surprised by how lovely it is. They are insanely cute, fluffy, friendly, and endlessly loving. What more could you want?

4. Burmese

These curious cats are insanely sweet. © Unsplash/Petrebels Burmese cats are some of the most curious in the country, always sniffing things out and searching for their next meal. These wild little dudes, while quite unpredictable at times, are actually some of the sweetest and friendliest creatures you will ever come across. As a result, while the Burmese might not be your traditional flat-faced cat breed, they are worth paying attention to.

3. Scottish Fold

This stunned specimen is one of the cutest flat-faced cats in the world. © Unsplash/Omar Ram Famous more for its folded-over ears than its flat face (after all, that's where its name came from), the aptly named Scottish Fold is one of the world's most beloved cat breeds. The Scottish fold is one of the most beautiful and friendly flat-faced cat breeds in the world.



2. British Shorthair

British Shorthairs are some of the most famous and beloved cats in the world. © Unsplash/Indie Edmunds Clearly a fan of the monarchy, the British shorthair is happily one of the most well-known and adored cat breeds in the world. It is insanely popular even in the United States, and a cat you can hardly avoid putting on any list that's slanted towards positive temperament. An undercover flat-nosed feline, there are few cats that can even compare to the British shorthair!

1. Persian

Persian cats are the most glamorous flat-faced cats out there. © Unsplash/Elena Mozhvilo The Persian cat is clearly the world's most glamorous – not to mention cutest and sweetest – flat-faced cat breed. Complete with long locks of sweeping silky hair, big friendly eyes, and a happy smile that'll steal your heart, these little dudes are bundles of joy wrapped in a blanket of softness that may as well be a pillow. If you want a flat-faced cat breed, the Persian is almost certainly the one to beat.

Health problems with flat-faced cat breeds

Similar to dogs with short stubbed noses and flat faces, cats with flat faces have to deal with genetic disabilities that sometimes make it hard for them to breathe – and leave them predisposed to various health afflictions. Sadly, the issue is caused by the fact that flat-faced cats have a misshaped head, which impacts their ability to breathe, their eyes, and their teeth as well. This doesn't necessarily lower their life expectancy, but it does mean that they will often have to deal with issues other kitties won't have. The most common problems with flat-faced cat breeds include: Breathing complications:

Brachycephalic airway syndrome



Narrow nasal passages making it harder to breathe



Soft palate



Increased risk of respiratory infection



Nasal discharge problems

Issues with eyesight:

Corneal inflammation



Eye discharge/watering

Dental problems:

Periodontal disease



Difficulty biting and chewing



Bad teeth quality



Gum bleeding

Skin issues due to folded skin:

Bacterial infections



Fungal infections