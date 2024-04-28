Striped cat breeds: Top 10

Few things are as adorable on a cat as a striped coat, no matter the color or style. These ten striped cat breeds are the cutest kitties to have ever lived.

By Evan Williams

While every cat deserves to be appreciated for its looks and loveliness, striped cats are especially beloved due to the beautiful patterns that form on their fur. Which striped cat breeds are the best, and why?

Striped cats are some of the cutest in the world. © Unsplash/Paul Hanaoka There are very few striped cat breeds that'll ever let you down in terms of looks and cuteness. In fact, that number may actually be zero. While there are a few breeds out there that might not look the most attractive (we're looking at you, sphynx!), the life of a striped cat is one of style, adoration, and a need for deep, affectionate, and long cuddles.

Top 10 best striped cat breeds

So, out of the many stripy cats out there, which ones are not only the cutest and most good-looking but the best pets? It's not great to base your entire decision-making process on the way that a kitty looks, no matter how sweet it might seem, as an adorable-but-aggressive cat won't be ideal at all. If you've got kids in your family, it is your responsibility to choose a striped cat breed that's full of love and affection and wants to be constantly cuddled. Luckily for you, though, we've got a pretty solid list.

American bobtails are some of the cutest cats on the block. © IMAGO/Pond5 Images

10. American bobtail

The American bobtail is an unusual yet gorgeous little kitty that is famous for its striped locks and its thick, bushy-bobbed tail. There are few cat breeds more friendly and sweet than these hunky little dudes, with their stocky legs and curious eyes. Perfect for young families, the American bobtail loves a good hug and will always be keen to cuddle.

9. Abyssinian

There are few striped cats more beloved than the Abyssinian. © Unsplash/Hugo WAI The Abyssinian is an impressive cat breed, which can be challenged by very few other kitties in terms of its looks and beauty. Coming both striped and unstriped, you are guaranteed a cat full of personality that'll make you laugh, be an incredibly pleasant and mellow company, and be energetic enough to keep things interesting. Overall, there are few striped cats cuter than the Abyssinian.

8. Maine coon

Maine coons are already cute, but striped? Our hearts are dying! © Unsplash/Chloe Leis Maine coons are not necessarily known for their stripes, but when they have them, they are some of the cutest creatures on Earth. What's more, if you get a striped Maine coon you will also get the benefits of living with one of these behemoths. These big, fluffy dudes are remarkably friendly, happy, and packed full of energy. What's not to love?

7. Dragon li

Dragon lis are some of the most stripy and under-appreciated cat breeds. © Unsplash/Ki Zhang You've likely never heard of the Dragon li, but it's actually one of the most beautiful striped cat breeds in the entire world. What's more, while quite wild in personality and in constant need of exploration and adventure, this is a cat breed well worth paying attention to as it increases in popularity. Perhaps not the best breed for families right now, but this is still a space worth watching.

6. American shorthair

The American shorthair is very popular and very nicely striped. © Unsplash/Chalaphan Mathong Similar to your standard domestic shorthair but often featuring very different color schemes within its fur, the American shorthair is one of the US' favorite cat breeds for a reason. These kitties are friendly, funny, happy, and always in the mood for interaction, whether that be through a game or a cuddle. To make matters even better, though, the American shorthair stuns with its striped fur.

5. Toyger

Toygers are remarkable creatures – and quite unknown. © IMAGO/Depositphotos Another relatively unknown breed, the toyger is a fabulous cat that has been appropriately named for its looks. The name "toyger" is a spin on "toy" and "tiger," as this immensely cute striped kitty looks like a miniature toy tiger. As a result, it's worth looking out for these creatures as they simultaneously impress and stun with their remarkable coat of fur.

4. Australian mist

Australian mists are curious kitties with tons of stripes. © Unsplash/Nadi Whatisdelirium Hailing from God's green country down under, the Australian mist is a light and fluffy fellow who loves to play, roll around in the dust, and have a jolly good time no matter what time of day it may be. One of the most beautiful striped cat breeds in the world, the Australian mist deserves way more attention than it gets.

3. Domestic shorthair

Domestic shorthairs are your classic tabby, and one of the best as well. © Unsplash/Borna Bevanda One of the most popular and well-known cat breeds in the world, the domestic shorthair is well worth its weight in gold. The absolute perfect domestic cat, both in terms of looks and personality, this is a kitty that'll keep your family happy while being friendly, cuddly, talented, energetic, and cozy. Often referred to as a "tabby cat," the domestic shorthair is one of the greatest striped cat breeds in the world.

2. European shorthair

More spotted than striped, we had to give the European shorthair some love. © Unsplash/Petrebels Often overlooked, the European shorthair is only striped on its chest, legs, and face, but these dudes are so adorable and sweet that we could hardly keep them off this list. A mixture of gorgeous stripes and quirky spots, the European shorthair is a friendly and beautiful cat that'll treat you well. They are friendly, funny, full of personality, and great around kids.

1. Bengal cat

Bengal cats are famous for looking quite a lot like tigers. © Unsplash/Bodi.raw Finally, we come to the mother of all striped cats – the Bengal. Named after the tiger of the same name, these orange/sandy striped cats are a little bit more on the wild side than some on this list but still make great family pets and friendly companions. They are beautiful, cute, funny, full of love and energy, and one of the best cat breeds out there.