Top 10 most popular cat breeds in the USA

Cats are incredibly popular among Americans, but which cat breeds truly take the cake as the most popular and numerous within the United States?

By Evan Williams

Few countries are as full of domesticated cats as the United States, where people just can't get enough of these fluffy fellows. What are the most popular cat breeds in the US, though, and why?

There are many cat breeds in the world, some more popular than others. © IMAGO/SNA You can understand why people love cats as much as they do – they're fluffy, funny, friendly, and full of personality – and, as a result, you can also understand why certain breeds are preferred over others. People love cats for their personality and looks, making many cats more likely to be adopted than others. Yet, somehow, the most popular cat breeds in the US are a surprising selection. These ten kitties are the most popular cat breeds in the United States, famous for the fluff and the fun. Why are these cat breeds so beloved, and why do people prefer them over other feline friends?

What are the most popular cat breeds in America? Top 10

Each and every year, the Cat Fanciers' Association releases a list of the most common and popular domestic cat breeds in the United States. The results are always a mixture of what you'd expect (yes, the Maine coon and ragdoll are on the list) and what you wouldn't (why is the sphynx so popular?), and certainly a matter for discussion in the cat-loving community. As reported by Forbes, the following ten cat breeds are currently the most popular domestically kept within the United States. If you are looking for a reliably good cat breed to adopt, one of these is probably a solid choice.

The sphynx is a surprisingly popular cat breed. © Unsplash/Maxim Simonov

10. Sphynx

It is very surprising to see that the sphynx is ranked so highly here, especially considering its looks, which are hardly appealing or adorable, especially when compared to its peers. These dudes might not be friendly and might have a tendency towards laziness and grumpiness, but they have hearts of gold. It might be the sphynx's loyalty and penchant for love that has made it so remarkably popular over the years.

9. Scottish fold

It is a little less surprising that the Scottish fold is so popular. © Unsplash/Sergey Semin Iconic for their folded-over years (from which they take their name), the Scottish fold is one of the most popular and most beloved cat breeds in the entire world. These little dudes have a stare that would melt the hearts of even the toughest and most brutal WWE fighters and personalities that'll fill you with joy, love, and a need to spend time with your furry friend.

8. Domestic non-pedigree

The domestic non-pedigree cat is far cuter than many give them credit for being. © IMAGO/Pond5 Images The domestic non-pedigree cat is on this list simply because there are so many kitties out there whose specific breed is not known. Such cats are likely the product of two stray cats mating rather than a traditional or controlled breeding process. This doesn't mean that such cats can't be adorable, friendly, or make good pets – it just means that you should maybe be a little bit careful when you are around them at first.

7. Abyssinian

Few cats are as beautiful as the Abyssinian, hence their popularity. © Unsplash/Mits Hak A famous and endlessly popular breed of cat, the Abyssinian is not the type to give up on its friends and family. Incredibly loyal and with an almost regal air about it, these little dudes are some of the sweetest, friendliest, and most mature cats out there. When an Abyssinian walks into the room, many feel that an adult has finally walked onto the premises, and, in many cases, they'd be right.

6. British shorthair

The British shorthair is one of the world's most popular cats, not just America's. © Unsplash/Ani Adigyozalyan Is there any breed of cat more popular and beloved worldwide than the British shorthair? It is somewhat hard to believe, and therefore not a surprise at all, that these wonderful cats have found their way onto this list of popular cat breeds. Is there really anything that needs to be said about the British shorthair that we haven't already said? No? Well, let's move on then.

5. Persian

Persian cats are incredibly beautiful, and incredibly popular. © Unsplash/Stefan Ivanov Persians are covered in a thick layer of fur, and while they often have confused or grumpy expressions permanently printed onto their face, they couldn't be more different than the stereotypes. These cats are some of the most loving and calm kitties, and in most cases, they would rather chill at home napping than go off hunting. As a result, they make great family pets and are unsurprisingly incredibly popular among American families.

4. Exotic shorthair

Few cats are as interesting, pretty, and cute as the exotic shorthair. © Unsplash/Dan Wayman Exotic shorthairs have an exceedingly weird look about them, and that is perhaps why they are one of America's favorite cat breeds. With big round eyes that contrast with a downward mouth that gives them a constantly surprised and concerned look upon their face, the exotic shorthair is one that'll happily give you plenty of hugs, cuddles, and playtime, even if they do look a bit weird!

3. Devon rex

It might look grumpy, but the Devon rex is ridiculously cute and popular. © Unsplash/Ivan Lyah Devon rexes are famous for being quite grumpy in their look and vibe, but nothing could be further from the truth in actuality. These big-eared kitties are some of the most interesting, caring, and nurturing cat breeds in the world and should be provided with far more love, respect, and recognition than they receive. Surprisingly, though, that increase in respect and recognition isn't necessary in the US, as the Devon rex is one of the country's most popular cats!

2. Maine coon

The Maine coon is one of the biggest and most popular cats in the entire world. © Unsplash/Yurii Stupen Few cat breeds are as well-known and beloved as the Maine coon, and, considering that it is a breed that was invented in the US, it isn't so surprising that it has become so widely loved. These big dudes are soft, calm, and incredibly sweet with kids. They are the perfect house cats as long as they are allowed outside and are incredibly happy to be left to their own devices. The Maine coon is one of America's most popular cats, and they sure as heck deserve the title!

1. Ragdoll

Despite being often quite grumpy and naughty, the ragdoll is America's favorite cat. © Unsplash/Megan Lee Few people will be surprised to see the ragdoll as the most popular cat breed in the US. We have said a lot about this breed over the years, largely because of their innate beauty and incredible ability to be friendly with anyone they come across. The only thing left out of the view of most people, though, is that the ragdoll can be extraordinarily lazy, grumpy, and naughty. Still, it doesn't seem to have stopped this wonderful breed from reaching number one!

The most popular cat breeds in the US are loved for a reason!