Cat has hilarious reaction when owner returns after ten months away!
Barcelona, Spain - This cat owner turned on the camera for a 10-month reunion with his beloved kitty Leo, thinking the cat's reaction would be joyous and heartwarming. But as anyone with cats can tell you, they have a mind of their own!
The viral TikTok video shows Pedro Enrique Pulido Ortega walking through the rooms of his house after returning from almost a year away.
As the camera pans through, Ortega turns the camera to capture his cat's reaction.
Instead of being happy about his master's return, however, the cat doesn't bat an eye.
If anything, Leo the kitty looks a bit annoyed at Ortega's intrusion!
"I went to work abroad for almost a year, and I left Leo with my wife, Noelia, and my two children," the pet owner explained to Newsweek.
"When I came back, I recorded the moment to see his reaction, but he acted like he didn't even know me!"
He continued, "I expected him to come running as soon as he heard the door, but he didn't move from his bed."
Leo was underwhelmed at the reunion, but TikTok's reaction to the video is anything but!
Did Leo the cat ever forgive his owner?
Ortega told Newsweek that Leo has since warmed up to his owner once again and the cat owner says that he won't be traveling away from his pet for such a long stretch of time again lest he face Leo's wrath again.
Although the cat's reaction wasn't what his human had expected, the video of their reunion sits at 24 million views and counting on TikTok.
In the end, at least the video's viewers were excited to see Ortega's homecoming!
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@pedro.enrique.p