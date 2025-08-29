Cat jumps into action after she hears owner crying: "i'm here to save u momma dont worry!"

A cat mom was recently shedding some tears in her bedroom. Luckily, she wasn't alone at that moment, as her faithful kitty Moon came running to "help" as soon as she heard her owner crying.

Moon the cat cheered up her owner when she was sad. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@bubbamoomoo

"She heard me crying & brought me her favorite toy," the user recalls in her post, where she also published a video of the situation.

In the clip, a British Shorthair cat named Moon can be seen running to her owner with a typical cat toy in her mouth.

In front of the bed, the animal put down the stick with a string, at the end of which dangled a small toy.

She then looked expectantly towards her owner.

"This toy makes her happy so she must have thought it would make me happy," concludes the pet owner.

Her post has now gone viral on the platform, and viewers are delighted by the empathetic nature of the kind kitty.

"We don‘t deserve animals," wrote one user as another said, "she’s like i’m here to save u momma dont worry."

"not to be dramatic but i’d die for her," joked a third.