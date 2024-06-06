Cat has sweetest reaction after being brought to the place where he was rescued years before
Bay Area, California - Five years ago, Jomarie King Palma from California was out walking his dog when he came across a helpless little kitten. Now, the former stray was brought back to visit his gotcha place, and his reaction was surprising!
Leo the kitten was only a few weeks old at the time he was found and didn't want to let his rescuer go from the very first second they met.
The little cat did everything he could to get the man's attention!
In the end, the animal even climbed onto the back of Jomarie's dog.
Jomarie knew that he didn't want to leave the cat to his fate and had to take him home with him.
The vet where Jomarie subsequently had the four-legged friend examined suspected that Leo was the weakest kitten from a stray litter and had thus possibly been abandoned.
According to Pethelpful, Leo was hand-reared and nursed back to health before going off to live with his rescuer.
Cat recognizes place where he was rescued
Leo not only accompanies his stuntman owner to training and work but has also become an integral part of his travels. When he's not walking on a leash next to Jomarie, Leo loves to tag along in a special backpack on his human friend's back.
Recently, Jomarie and his cat passed the spot where Leo was found as a kitten, and the moment was captured on camera.
It only took a few seconds for the kitty to remember – in the video, you can see how the cat suddenly recognizes the area and becomes visibly nervous.
It's impossible to know whether the animal is afraid of being abandoned in that spot again, but Leo seems to want to get to safety as he quickly climbs into his owner's backpack.
It's almost as if Leo is saying: "Don't leave me here!"
"Not the reaction I was expecting but the way you can see it in [his] face... that he totally understood where he was," Jomarie wrote. "He [led] me exactly to the spot I found him in & looked around to where his litter mates were!"
Jomarie added that he's "glad he chose me and throughout all these years, he still chooses me" before wishing Leo a happy fifth rescue anniversary.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@adventurecatleo