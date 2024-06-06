Cat has sweetest reaction after being brought to the place where he was rescued years before

Bay Area, California - Five years ago, Jomarie King Palma from California was out walking his dog when he came across a helpless little kitten . Now, the former stray was brought back to visit his gotcha place, and his reaction was surprising!

Leo the cat was still a kitten when he was discovered and adopted by Jomarie King Palma five years ago. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@adventurecatleo

Leo the kitten was only a few weeks old at the time he was found and didn't want to let his rescuer go from the very first second they met.

The little cat did everything he could to get the man's attention!

In the end, the animal even climbed onto the back of Jomarie's dog.

Jomarie knew that he didn't want to leave the cat to his fate and had to take him home with him.

The vet where Jomarie subsequently had the four-legged friend examined suspected that Leo was the weakest kitten from a stray litter and had thus possibly been abandoned.

According to Pethelpful, Leo was hand-reared and nursed back to health before going off to live with his rescuer.

