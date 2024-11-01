Cat has the most precious reaction to newborn human brother!

Scottsdale, Arizona - Andrea McCue's cat Diana was quite affectionate with her during her pregnancy, so it should've come as no surprise that when the pet owner's baby finally arrived, she would strike up the sweetest bond with her new human sibling!

Andrea McCue's cat Diana has formed the sweetest bond with her newborn baby boy! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@myhusbandandmycat

Many parents worry about how their pets will react when they welcome a new bundle of joy.

But Andrea, who hails from Arizona, told Newsweek that her kitty would often lay on her baby bump and purr in delight.

It seemed like Diana was already bonding with the soon-to-be-born baby – and when Andrea's son Cannon was finally born, the feline reacted even more lovingly and empathetically than before!

In a sweet video shared by Andrea on her TikTok page, the new mom can be seen hugging Cannon while the cat also cuddles the baby.

Diana even seems to have a smile on her face – a sure sign that the cat is feeling very comfortable.

Andrea couldn't be happier about the pair's bond, adding, "If I have the baby on my chest, Diana is always near us and carefully cozies her way up to me and then rests her head on him. Cannon has never had any allergic reaction or anything, so we let them lay on us together."