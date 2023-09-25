Cat helps kitten brother make a dramatic escape in hilarious TikTok

Gina and her boyfriend's cat , Finn, just couldn't wait to play with his four-week-old kitten brother Louie! The couple came home to see that the new kitten had escaped from his room with some help from his brother - and their pet camera caught the whole thing in a viral TikTok video.

Gina and her boyfriend quickly realized their kitten was missing in a hilarious TikTok clip. © Screenshot/TikTok/@ginabonini

The clip in question shows the couple just as they're arriving home. Both look around the room briefly and then freeze, realizing that something is wrong.

Louie's door, meant to keep the young kitten safe from getting lost or hurt in the house, was left open.

The reality of the situation appears to hit Gina the hardest, as her jaw visibly drops in shock and panic.

The video's on-screen text reads, "Coming home and realizing our cat opened the door to the room the kitten was in..."

The clip ends on a cliffhanger as the couple runs into a room off-camera to look for the cats.