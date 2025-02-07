Cat hilariously refuses to let owner oversleep after alarm clock rings

Florida - Cat owner Ashley Moffit just wanted to get a few more minutes of shuteye, but kitty Maisy was having none of it!

Cat owner Ashley Moffit just wanted to get a few more minutes of shuteye, but kitty Maisy was having none of it, as a viral TikTok shows. © Screenshot/TikTok/@ashleymoffit_

In a recent video shared to TikTok, the 27-year-old woman can be seen sleepily lying in bed as her alarm clock goes off.

Ashley moves to hit the snooze button, as she has often been doing lately.

But the little cat doesn't approve, and Ashley documented Maisy's hilarious reaction in the viral clip.

Once Ashley hits the snooze again, Maisy glares at her owner before lifting her paw to nudge her again and again.

"now I can never say I slept through my alarm," Ashley joked in the caption.

The video has now been viewed more than two million times and users have reacted enthusiastically, especially to how gently Maisy treats her owner.

"My [cat] would have just walked straight over my face," one TikToker joked in the comments.