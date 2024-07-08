Cat hilariously shoots down confused kitten's plea for milk
TikTokers love how this cat shows a kitten that his cuddles have limits in a super sweet video. "Somehow, you have to teach him," quipped the felines' owner in the caption of the now-viral clip!
These two cats are like two peas in a pod at the start of the video; the big cat lets the kitten snuggle up and even grooms him with a few licks.
The kitten, however, doesn't just want cuddles – he's after milk and pushes his head into the tomcat's chest. Unfortunately, this confused kitten isn't going to find what he's looking for on the big male cat.
Once the stripped tomcat realizes that the little one has mistaken him for his mother, he reacts with one hysterical gesture: he puts his paw on the light gray kitten's face and pushes him away.
It's as if he's saying: there's no milk here!
The kitten hasn't learned his lesson yet!
While the older cat isn't pleased that the new kitten thinks he's got milk, TikTokers are delighted. The funny clip boasts over two million views and counting.
While the video makes it seem like the older cat is good at setting boundaries, the feline's owner told Newsweek that the kitten hasn't gotten the message.
"No, to be honest, I feel as though he tried it a few times, and my older can't establish his boundaries very clearly," the owner said.
Despite the kitten's confusion that the tomcat is milkless, the two male kitties have become fast friends.
"Now, they cuddle, sleep and play together all day," their owner said.
