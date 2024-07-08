Cat hilariously shoots down confused kitten's plea for milk

TikTokers love how this cat shows a kitten that his cuddles have limits in a super sweet video. "Somehow, you have to teach him," quipped the felines' owner.

By Christian Norm

TikTokers love how this cat shows a kitten that his cuddles have limits in a super sweet video. "Somehow, you have to teach him," quipped the felines' owner in the caption of the now-viral clip!

This confused kitten wants more than just cuddles from the tomcat!
This confused kitten wants more than just cuddles from the tomcat!  © Screenshot/TikTok/@jerizzl

These two cats are like two peas in a pod at the start of the video; the big cat lets the kitten snuggle up and even grooms him with a few licks.

The kitten, however, doesn't just want cuddles – he's after milk and pushes his head into the tomcat's chest. Unfortunately, this confused kitten isn't going to find what he's looking for on the big male cat.

Once the stripped tomcat realizes that the little one has mistaken him for his mother, he reacts with one hysterical gesture: he puts his paw on the light gray kitten's face and pushes him away.

Adorable baby gorilla faces tough start at zoo after mom's rejection
Zoos Adorable baby gorilla faces tough start at zoo after mom's rejection

It's as if he's saying: there's no milk here!

The kitten hasn't learned his lesson yet!

The kitten keeps looking for milk where there's none to be found.
The kitten keeps looking for milk where there's none to be found.  © Screenshot/TikTok/@jerizzl

While the older cat isn't pleased that the new kitten thinks he's got milk, TikTokers are delighted. The funny clip boasts over two million views and counting.

While the video makes it seem like the older cat is good at setting boundaries, the feline's owner told Newsweek that the kitten hasn't gotten the message.

"No, to be honest, I feel as though he tried it a few times, and my older can't establish his boundaries very clearly," the owner said.

Is this the fastest tortoise in the world?
Animal World Records Is this the fastest tortoise in the world?

Despite the kitten's confusion that the tomcat is milkless, the two male kitties have become fast friends.

"Now, they cuddle, sleep and play together all day," their owner said.

Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@jerizzl

More on Cats: