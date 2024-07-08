Cat hilariously shoots down confused kitten's plea for milk

TikTokers love how this cat shows a kitten that his cuddles have limits in a super sweet video. "Somehow, you have to teach him," quipped the felines' owner in the caption of the now-viral clip!

This confused kitten wants more than just cuddles from the tomcat! © Screenshot/TikTok/@jerizzl

These two cats are like two peas in a pod at the start of the video; the big cat lets the kitten snuggle up and even grooms him with a few licks.

The kitten, however, doesn't just want cuddles – he's after milk and pushes his head into the tomcat's chest. Unfortunately, this confused kitten isn't going to find what he's looking for on the big male cat.

Once the stripped tomcat realizes that the little one has mistaken him for his mother, he reacts with one hysterical gesture: he puts his paw on the light gray kitten's face and pushes him away.

It's as if he's saying: there's no milk here!