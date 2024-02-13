Cat in Oregon infects owner with bubonic plague

Bend, Oregon - An Oregon resident likely contracted the bubonic plague from their cat , according to Public health officials in Deschutes County.

A pet owner in Oregon is believed to have got the bubonic plague from their cat (stock image). © 123RF/dmitrimaruta

A human case of the bubonic plague was confirmed in Deschutes County, Oregon last week, according to the Associated Press.

Officials believe the individual most likely contracted the disease from their symptomatic pet cat.

According to the public health officials' report, plague symptoms usually appear between two and eight days after contact with an infected animal or person. Humans or animals usually contract the disease through a bite from an infected flea or from contact with sick animals.

Per health officials, squirrels and chipmunks are the animals most likely to carry plague in Central Oregon, but mice and other rodents can also be carriers.

Bubonic plague symptoms, per officials, "may include a sudden onset of fever, nausea, weakness, chills, muscle aches, and/or visibly swollen lymph nodes called buboes."

If the illness is not diagnosed in its early stages, it can progress into the bloodstream and or the lungs and become very difficult to treat.