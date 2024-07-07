Cat insists on "holding paws" with dog bestie before bed in heart-melting compilation

A video of a cat demanding to hold hands with its obliging dog sibling has gotten Instagram users in a tizzy! The sweet video compilation of animal bonding moments has gone absolutely viral.

The viral video from user @thebeagleandthebun, which has 5.1 million views and counting, is captioned: "The way Chlea needs to hold paws before falling asleep."

In the post, a Beagle and its tiny feline companion can be seen cuddled up in various different positions as they adorably comfort one another before sleep.

Instagram users flocked to the comments section to show their love for the dynamic animal duo.

"Why did all the cartoons growing up teach us that cats and dogs are enemies when they’re besties," reads one popular comment.



"I could watch this the whole day," wrote another.

"Literally watching this cuddling my pup and my cat came up to cuddle with him," added a third. "His paw always has to [touch] the dog."

Many users couldn't get over just how cute one particular part of the video was – specifically the moment when Chlea is found hiding behind the Beagle's large floppy ear!