Cat is unrecognizable after a few weeks of pampering at Grandma's house: "WELP"

Lina Redford, an artist from Spain, recently had to leave her Abyssinian cat Sinbad with her mother for a month. When she saw what her kitty looked like at the end of the visit, she was shocked! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@linaredford

Before the young woman left her cat with her mother, she stayed with her in Prague for two weeks so that the furry friend could get used to the new situation in peace.

Redford's mother is a cat owner herself, so she should know how to deal with the animals – but then Sinbad threw them a curveball.

As a viral Instagram video shows, the cat had gained a significant amount of weight during his stay at Grandma's house!

"WELP," says the onscreen text simply, with a caption reading, "Accepting donations for a diet food."

In a comment under her post, Lina explained how the cat was able to gain so much weight in just a few weeks.

"How it happened: my mum has two lovely bengals, who know their limits and I left my cat with her while I was away," she said.

"But he doesn’t know his limit neither he understood that he couldn’t steal food from Bengals."

At least the mother achieved some initial success – Sinbad is now said to be well on the way to regaining his pre-Grandma size!