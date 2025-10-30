Cat locks himself in the bathroom – and his owner comes up with brilliant rescue idea!

When cat owner Ian attempted to open his bathroom door, he found it stuck shut, and all he could hear from inside was some pitiful meowing!

Cat owner Ian has come up with a clever solution to save his pet Smokey Bear when he gets stuck in the bathroom. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ianrgrau

As Ian explained to Newsweek, it was his beloved cat, Smokey Bear, who had once again locked himself in the room.

In a viral Instagram video, Ian explained how he slides his cell phone under the door in order to see what the furry friend has gotten himself into this time.

The seven-year-old cat managed to open the bathroom drawers, therefore blocking the door from opening into the room.

This wasn't the first time Smokey Bear had gotten himself into such a pickle, so Ian had already come up with a clever trick to rescue his little adventurer!

As demonstrated in the clip, Ian relies on a homemade aluminum tool that allows him to close the drawers from the outside.

Right after being rescued, Smokey Bear proved to be pretty unfazed, as he casually tried to make his way right back into the bathroom!

"I think he likes the drama of being stuck," one Instagrammer joked.

Another fiercely defended the bold kitty, writing, "It's not his fault, whoever designed your bathroom did it wrong."