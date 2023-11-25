Cat makes terrible mistake as she sniffs her dog sibling's breath!
Curiosity got the best of a cat named Ori, who took an innocent sniff of her dog sibling, Ziggy, whose breath reeked so bad she couldn't hide her queasy reaction!
In the short clip shared on Reddit, the two furry friends seem to be in pure harmony as they lounge on a blanket.
When Ziggy dozed off, Ori couldn't quite settle down, and she ended up with the idea to give the canine a quick sniff.
The cat then makes quite a hilarious face as she squints her eyes, looking as though she could almost throw up at the scent!
So, while the kitty had to learn the hard way what a dog's breath can smell like, Reddit users had a serious laugh at the exchange.
The animals' owner, Kevin, dished on the viral moment in a recent interview with Newsweek.
Owner explains cat's hilariously horrified reaction to dog breath
Kevin explained that Ziggy is already an impressive 15 years old, which is likely to exacerbate dental and oral hygiene problems.
"Ziggy is perfectly content to lounge around the bed all day while Ori plays all around her," their owner explained.
"Well, it was at this moment that Ori noticed Ziggy doesn't spend too much time brushing her teeth, and she REALLY wanted to make sure," he joked.
Looks like Ori won't make that mistake again!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Reddit/u/Kevin2306